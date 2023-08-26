President Bola Tinubu Receives United States Secretary Of State For Africa In Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reportedly received the United States Secretary of State for African Affairs, Mrs Mary Catherine “Molly” Phee, today in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to Punch paper report, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media & Publicity, Mr Ajuri Ngelale made this disclosure on Saturday.

During the meeting between President Tinubu and Molly Phee, Tinubu reportedly advised her to ensure that the United States policy is intentionally collaborative with independent African democracies at a time when they are under assault by anti democratic forces within and outside of the continent.

It was also speculated the recent coup d’etat that took place in Niger Republic could be another major reason why the meeting took place.

It should be recalled that the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, some weeks ago, disclosed that he called President Tinubu on phone, appreciating him for his efforts and that of ECOWAS in trying to make sure that democracy is restored in Niger Republic.

