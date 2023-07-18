President Bola Tinubu Has Promised To Always Prioritise The Wellbeing Of Nigerians – Dele Alake

According to PM , Dele Alake, the special adviser for special duties, communication, and strategy, has emphasized that President Bola Tinubu is deeply committed to prioritizing the wellbeing of Nigerians. Alake highlighted that several decisions made by the administration have consistently reinforced this commitment.

He said in part: He said: “President Bola Tinubu has promised to always prioritise the wellbeing of Nigerians and he is irrevocably committed to the vow. A number of decisions taken so far by this Administration have buttressed this stance.

“You will recall that the President took a similar decision after listening to complaints from the business community/stakeholders about burdensome taxes, particularly multiplicity of taxes they are made to experience. This warranted the signing of four (4) Executive Orders cancelling some classes of taxes, while suspending the implementation dates of others.”

In light of recent developments, President Tinubu has ordered a review of the N8,000 conditional cash transfer program, which was initially promised to benefit 12 million vulnerable Nigerians. This decision comes in response to the feedback from Nigerians questioning the adequacy of the measure in mitigating the impact of fuel subsidy removal. Notably, petrol prices reached N617 per liter in some markets on Tuesday.

Alake further affirmed that the N500 billion approved by parliament to allete the effects of the subsidy removal will be used judiciously, benefiting Nigerians regardless of their ethnic, religious, or political affiliations.

Alake reassured Nigerians that President Tinubu remains a responsive leader who values the opinions expressed by citizens. The President firmly believes that the government exists to serve the interests of the people, and he has consistently demonstrated this commitment.

Source: PM

