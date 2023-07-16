President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Reacts After He Addressed Fellow African Leaders In Kenya (Photos)

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and a prominent Nigerian politician, has shared his reaction after addressing fellow leaders at the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union (AU) in Kenya.

President Tinubu expressed his honor in participating in the meeting and highlighted the resilience of the African continent. He emphasized that the lessons learned from the past will shape the future of Africa. Tinubu’s post on his verified Twitter page has garnered significant reactions from his fans and followers on social media.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Kenya to attend the ongoing 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the AU. After addressing fellow leaders at the meeting, he took to his verified Twitter page to express his gratitude and highlight the importance of unity and resilience for the African continent. Tinubu’s participation in the AU meeting signifies his involvement in regional and continental affairs, showcasing his influence and political stature.

The post shared by President Tinubu on Twitter has sparked a range of reactions from his supporters and numerous followers. As a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, Tinubu’s statements and engagements in regional events attract attention and generate discussions among his fans and critics alike. The social media response reflects the significance of his presence at the AU meeting and the ongoing interest in his political activities.

