President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Addresses Newly Appointed Ministers After Swearing-In Ceremony

Following the formal signing of the oath of service by the recently appointed ministers, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivered a welcoming address. In a video shared on Channels and reposted on The Nation Nigeria’s Twitter account, he extended his congratulations and warm welcome to these individuals who have now become part of the administration marked by the promise of progress.

President Tinubu expressed his hopes for their success in their fresh roles and emphasized the collective nature of their endeavor. He underscored his position as a guiding force, and he underscored that the eyes of the nation are attentively observing as he and the new ministers steer the direction of the nation.

He emphasized the importance of mutual accountability among the ministers and the responsibility to fulfill the expectations of all Nigerians. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also underscored that their roles transcend particular states, regions, or enclaves – they are ministers of the entire Federal Republic of Nigeria. Concluding his address, President Tinubu extended his prayer for the continued support of God both for the newly appointed ministers and for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

