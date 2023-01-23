President: Bello Adds That I And The Northern Govs Are Firmly Behind Tinubu.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi State, has denied media claims that he has withdrawn his support from Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s nominee for president.

A national daily (not the Daily Sun) had claimed on Sunday that Bello was one of the northern governors who wasn’t supporting Tinubu’s election triumph.

Speaking on a Sunday night television program, Bello claimed he was completely behind Tinubu.

He also disclosed that northern governors would provide Tinubu the support he needed in the region.

The media coverage made him grimace, and he sought an apology within 24 hours.

As the coordinator in charge of youth mobilization, the Kogi governor claimed that his contribution to the presidential election was crucial and that no one could ignore it.

I woke up to see that specific phony news, he said. There isn’t any fire or smoke here, to put it mildly. To reassure the millions of Nigerians who still believe in me

youth organizer and leader for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our future president. Due to the demographics I represent, I am a significant player in this election. I anticipate the newspaper will apologize within 24 hours, failing which my attorneys will take the appropriate legal action. I won’t take any accusations seriously until someone challenges me live on air.

“Since 2014, I have actively participated in APC. I have never been assigned a national assignment that I have failed to complete. Although I ran for the same ticket, Tinubu won. He is my leader, and I follow his example. I’m making every effort to give Tinubu the victory in the upcoming elections.

I have the most power over young people. I’m a leader who will remain in one spot, issue orders, and see to it that they are carried out. We have transferred Kogi State from the PDP to the APC. It is regrettable that this story might have been created. Next month, we’ll deliver resoundingly for Tinubu.

I am fully committed to the Tinubu campaign. James Falke is not your opponent. He is a representative in the House, whereas I am a governor. The same principal employs us all. I’m Faleke’s brother. We’ll keep cooperating so that the nation is created even better. I shall give Tinubu my entire attention, as will the other Northern Governors. Nigerians should hold out for the win.

