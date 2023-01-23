This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President: Bello Adds That I And The Northern Govs Are Firmly Behind Tinubu

The Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has refuted media reports that he has abandoned Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate.

On Sunday, a national newspaper (not the Daily Sun) alleged that Bello was one of the northern governors who wasn’t in favor of Tinubu’s electoral victory.

Bello asserted he was wholly supporting Tinubu during an appearance on a Sunday night television program.

He also disclosed that northern governors would provide Tinubu the support he needed in the region.

He scowled at the media attention and demanded an apology within 24 hours.

The Kogi governor asserted that his involvement in the presidential election was essential and that no one could ignore it as the coordinator in charge of youth mobilization.

He said, “I woke up to find that specific fake news.” To put it plainly, there isn’t any fire or smoke here. To comfort the many millions of Nigerians who still have faith in me.

Our future president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a youth organizer and leader. I am a big player in this election because of the demographics I represent. I’m hoping the newspaper will issue an apology within the next 24 hours; if not, my attorneys will pursue the appropriate legal remedies. Until someone challenges me live on air, I won’t take any claims seriously.

“I have actively involved in APC since 2014. I’ve never been given a national assignment that I didn’t finish. Tinubu won even though I also ran for the same ticket. I look up to him as my leader, and I emulate him. I’m doing everything in my power to ensure Tinubu wins the 2019 elections.

I have the most influence over teenagers. I am a leader who will stand still, give commands, and make sure they are carried out. The PDP has lost control of Kogi State to the APC. It is unfortunate that this tale might have come to be. We’ll deliver resoundingly for Tinubu the following month.

I have given the Tinubu campaign my all. Your rival is not James Falke. While I am the governor, he is a member of the House. We are all employed by the same principle. Faleke’s brother, I am. We’ll continue working together to build the country even more successfully. Along with the other Northern Governors, I will give Tinubu my undivided attention. Nigerians ought to fight for the victory.

Content created and supplied by: TravisDav

News )

