President Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President’s Double Nomination Case Dismissed on Technical Ground

One of the cases that was filed against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice president was on the issue of double nomination. There was an allegation then that Shettima was already nominated for the Senate election and had not withdrawn his nomination before he was nominated to be the vice presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress.

The judgment of the court read, “It is certain that when a respondent replies based on new issues, the petitioner should reply to the new issues, and if the petitioner does not respond to them, it would be taken that the petitioner has accepted the respondent’s stance on the new issues”.

Justice Tsammani read, “The issue of qualification or nomination of any candidate is a pre-election matter”.

“A political party cannot impose credibility status on any candidate unless as prescribed by Sections 65, 131, and 137 of the Constitution.

Shettima’s double nomination case was thereby struck out on the basis of technicality.

Watch video below

https://twitter.com/chude__/status/1699357568030642408?s=20

Sportwriter1 (

)