Presidency: Wike did not work for APC, he lost his polling unit and ward- Party Chieftain, Nwauju

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has disclosed that Former Governor, Nyesom Wike never worked for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the February 25th presidential election.

Mr. Darlington Nwauju, the APC Publicity Secretary of the Chapter made this known during an interview held lately.

In brief, he said: ” Our growth patterns had been consistent since the 2015 presidential onslaught against Rivers APC. Our growth from 2015 to 2019 was 23.8 percent, closing the huge gap of the 2015 presidential election. Then the 2023 presidential election came in with additional Eighty Thousand Eight Hundred and Eighty One Thousand (80,881) votes in favour of APC in Rivers State. There is evidence to prove that Wike did not work for APC because he lost his polling unit and lost his ward. The question is, where is the helping hand of Wike, can he claim to have helped Rivers APC with only 80,881 votes when our growth showed organic growth since 2019 “.

