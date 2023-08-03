NEWS

Presidency: Wike did not work for APC, he lost his polling unit and ward- Party Chieftain, Nwauju

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 337 1 minute read

Photo File: Wike

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has disclosed that Former Governor, Nyesom Wike never worked for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the February 25th presidential election.

Mr. Darlington Nwauju, the APC Publicity Secretary of the Chapter made this known during an interview held lately.

In brief, he said: ” Our growth patterns had been consistent since the 2015 presidential onslaught against Rivers APC. Our growth from 2015 to 2019 was 23.8 percent, closing the huge gap of the 2015 presidential election. Then the 2023 presidential election came in with additional Eighty Thousand Eight Hundred and Eighty One Thousand (80,881) votes in favour of APC in Rivers State. There is evidence to prove that Wike did not work for APC because he lost his polling unit and lost his ward. The question is, where is the helping hand of Wike, can he claim to have helped Rivers APC with only 80,881 votes when our growth showed organic growth since 2019 “.

Culled from Daily Post

Enadex (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

No Rift Between Obasanjo And I — Olowu

4 mins ago

Tinubu in attendance as APC NEC meeting begins

6 mins ago

I Know You Are Very Bold, But If You Appear Before The Senate, You Will Shiver—Sani Musa Tells Rufai

19 mins ago

How Manchester United could line up with Hojlund, Mount and Onana

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button