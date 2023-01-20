Presidency: Why we prefer Peter Obi — Obasanjo, Ortom.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the news released by the Vanguard news this morning, it was said that the former Nigeria president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Yesterday explained why they endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi for the next Nigeria president.

However, the former Nigeria president, Obasanjo justified his letter, which he threw his weight behind Obi, saying God would punish him if he fails to do the right thing. Also on his part, Governor Ortom said that although Obi, like most human beings, is not perfect but he possessed the qualities of the kind of leader Nigerians needs at this point in history.

Meanwhile Obasanjo spoke while featuring on an interactive session of the Experiential Leadership in Africa (TEL Africa), held in Abeokuta, Ogun state. Where he declared that only unpatriotic and bad Nigerians will vote for a candidate with bad character, in the forthcoming election.

On his own part, Ortom explained why he preferred Peter Obi, saying he would have led the campaign if he was not a member of the PDP, however when interviewed, Ortom describes Obi as someone that is looking ahead, and wants the best for the country, Nigeria today, he is what the country needs to get it right, although nobody is perfect, Nobody is God, but he us someone who has distinguished himself, Ortom commended

Salam09 (

)