Presidency: We’ve put aside N100 billion to purchase 3000 CMG fuel buses-Ajuri Ngelale

Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser, media to President Tinubu, said that the Presidency has put aside 100 billion naira for the purchase of 3000 CMG fuel buses.

Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television during the Politics Today program when he was speaking on the effort of President Tinubu to ease the pain of Nigerians especially in dealing with the issue of fuel.

Ajuri Ngelale said,

“It is another thing entirely to deal with the fuel issue, which is why I want to make sure all Nigerians to hear me when I say that, we have put aside 100 billion naira for the purchase of 3000 CMG fuel buses.”

He said the question to ask is why is the 3000 CMG fuel buses important? He said it is important because CMG per litre is 130 naira as against 617 naira per litre for PMS. He said therefore a bus on PMS is essentially 4 times the cost of a bus that is run on CMG.

He said what the government is now doing is that,

“With the 100 billion naira, we are purchasing 3000 buses. We are going to distribute them for all urban centres in every state of the federation to transport companies. We are still going to give them single-digit interest rate loans to be able to support the expansion of their companies even as they have the CMG fuel buses.

