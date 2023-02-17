Presidency Warns El-Rufai To Stop Creating Panic, Public Incitement Against Buhari

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, had earlier speculated that some top politicians in Nigeria are pressing for an interim government to be imposed as a consequence of the naira redesign.

The presidency has cautioned people that are spreading the rumors to desist from causing fear and stirring up agitations against the government. This was made known by the Senior Special Assistant to the President in media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

He said those who are spreading such fabricated stories are only afraid to lose the election. He explained that President Buhari has made his objectives clear on how to alleviate the suffering caused by the naira redesign policy.

He told Nigerians that they didn’t need to be afraid. He said that making Nigerians panic or agitated is not the solution to the problem.

He promised that the 2023 election will hold as planned and Nigerians will have the opportunity to vote for who they want as their leader. He said that the president is in support of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the APC, and they are also in support of the cashless policy.

He also clarified that President Buhari has no plan to bring in an interim president or cut short democracy. He said that those making such claims have nothing to gain but will only provoke Nigerians against the government.

