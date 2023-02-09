Presidency: Tony Okocha Discloses Steps APC Took After Gov Wike’s Free Gift To Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Rivers State Coordinator of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Tony Okocha on Wednesday, disclosed that all arrangements had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free rally for the APC presidential standard bearer, following Governor Nyesom Wike’s free gift to the APC.

Okocha who spoke to journalists from the Agency of Nigeria, revealed that Wike had approved the use of the Yakubu Gowon stadium for the APC rally without collecting the required N5m fee prescribed by Executive Order 21 from the campaign council. He went on to disclose steps which they have taken to ensure that the gift doesn’t go to waste.

He said, “Wike in his usual magnanimity has granted the approval of an alternate venue, the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, for the APC presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold on February 15, 2023 absolutely free of charge, but subject to the issuance of a written guarantee of the safety and security of the facilities at the venue due to the violence recorded in recent rallies by the governorship standard bearer of the party in the state. As a result, an 11-man committee had been set up to coordinate and ensure the successful hosting of the rally in the state.”

Recall that the Rivers PDP had recently accused Governor Wike of working for the APC and Tinubu.

Source: PM Nigeria

