Presidency: Tinubu not interested in money – APC chieftain, Hajiya Mariam Salihu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, is contesting the presidency to make Nigeria a better country for everyone, the Grand Patron of the APC (North-Central), Hajiya Mariam Salihu, has said.

She claims Tinubu is not running in the election on February 25 to gain personal wealth.

The National Agenda for Greater Asiwaju, one of the many organizations that promote Tinubu, had an empowerment session during which she made this statement.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a cunning and selfless politician, she declared. He is in the presidency to improve Nigeria for the benefit of people and the future. Asiwaju has the resources and power to ensure that Nigeria is peaceful. Not for himself, but for everyone, he is running for president.

“If you look at everyone around him, he didn’t just empower people who were close to him; his empowerment spread throughout the nation. We need a leader that fits that description. Asiwaju is a proactive person who is also kind and selfless. He is not only interested in himself but also others. I don’t believe Asiwaju would want to be this country’s president if he were someone who is only interested in himself.

As previously stated, the NAGA Coordinator and Deputy Director of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hajiya Hadiza Vatsa, organized the empowerment session to honor Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

She claimed NAGA had stepped its attempts to deliver on its commitment to give Tinubu 2.5 million votes.

She claimed that the empowerment initiative was designed to convince Nigerians that Tinubu was a worthy candidate in the upcoming election.

“I am confident that when Tinubu and Shettima are elected on February 25, peace will rule Nigeria. There won’t be a difficulty. When there is no tranquility, nothing exists. The only thing we need for the country to prosper quickly is peace.

The epitome of a gentleman is Tinubu. I reach out to the community to ask for support for Tinubu. If Tinubu is elected, all of the nation’s problems will be resolved.

“I urge all young people and women in the nation to cast their ballots for Ahmed Tinubu in the election in February.”

