Presidency: ‘ Tinubu never had any conversation with CJN Ariwoola on election rerun ‘- APC reveals

The political party of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu never dialogued with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola to organize an election rerun.

According to VANGUARD NEWS, this was made known in a statement recently released by Mr. Felix Morka, the spokesman of the political party while reacting to speculations flying around that the president carried out such action. He however stressed that President Tinubu cannot do such as the political party legitimately won the February 25th election.

The statement partly reads: ” We have become aware of a misleading tweet by one Mr Jackson Ude. He alleged that President Tinubu was in a telephone conversation with the Justice Ariwoola, in which the CJN purportedly told the President and APC to prepare for a presidential election rerun. As the core democrat that he is, the President respects the right of aggrieved Candidates in the election to seek redress for any grievances that they may have. Falsehood by the likes of Mr. Ude only aim to inflame political passions, create doubt and panic, and undermine the verdict of the Courts in important matter “.

Enadex (

)