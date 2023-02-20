Presidency: Tinubu Cannot Win In Rivers, Because Amaechi Isn’t With Him – PDP PCC Boasts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progress Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, will not prevail in Rivers State in the election scheduled for next Saturday, according to the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council.

The council ruled that Tinubu cannot win the state with even the backing of Governor Nyesom Wike.

This was mentioned in a letter to Wike that Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, the PDP PCC’s spokesman in Rivers State, made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

In the letter, Nwibubassa criticized Wike for being self-centered and urged him to save himself because, according to rumors, his supporters had betrayed him.

In his speech, he said, “Tinubu’s party is not with him in Rivers State. It is clear that after the primaries, Chibuike Amaechi, the APC’s governor of Rivers State, and Tinubu haven’t patched things up.”

“The fact that Tinubu visited Rivers State and Amaechi did not attend the rally is proof of this. He also didn’t show up to welcome him,” he added.

He continued by saying, “Once more, the PDP PCC is totally committed to supporting our candidate despite all the snarls and obstacles Governor Wike has put in our way.”

