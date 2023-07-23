Presidency Reveals Why The Vice President, Kashim Shettima Travelled Out Of The Country Today

On the 23rd of July, Vice President Kashim Ibrahim Shettima of Nigeria traveled abroad for two major international summits in Rome, Italy, and St Petersburg, Russia.

According to The Punch paper, he is representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at these summits. The Vice President’s visit has been organized in collaboration with various Rome-based UN agencies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the World Food Programme, and the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub.

One of the high-level sessions that Vice President Shettima will chair is focused on “Innovative Financing for Food System Transformation: the Case of Nigeria.” This session will discuss and explore ways to transform the food system in Nigeria through innovative financing. Additionally, there will be a side event on “Scaling up Multi Stakeholders Collaboration and Investment in the Implementation of Food Systems Transformation Pathways in Nigeria,” which aims to enhance collaboration and investment in transforming Nigeria’s food systems.

In Russia, the Vice President will participate in the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit and the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum. These forums will provide an opportunity for political and business leaders from Russia and Africa to strategize on enhancing relations between the two regions.

Vice President Shettima is expected to return to Nigeria at the end of the week after participating in these important international events. His representation of President Tinubu at these summits signifies the importance Nigeria places on strengthening international relations and collaborations, particularly in the areas of food systems transformation and enhancing relationships with Russia.

Source – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page

Fastupdates247 (

)