Presidency Reveals Why Shettima Will Travel To South Africa To Represent President Bola Tinubu

The presidency has revealed why the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima will travel out of the country to South Africa to Represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 15th BRICS summit of heads of state and government.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and Kashim Ibrahim Shettima, a former Governor of Borno State were sworn-in into office on the 29th of May, 2023.

According to The Nation paper, a statement yesterday in Abuja by the Director of Information in the Office of the Vice President, Mr. Olusola Abiola, said “Shettima will join other business and political leaders across the world at the summit which will hold at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24.”

He added; “Notable leaders expected to attend the event include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa; Chinese President Xi Jinping; Brazilian President Luiz Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Seventy-three dignitaries, including the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), the chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) and President of the New Development Bank have also been invited to attend the summit”

He stated further; “The event is expected to deliberate on trade and investment facilitation, sustainable development, innovation, and global governance reform.”

The recent statement by the presidency which was shared by The Nation paper on its verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

