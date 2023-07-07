Presidency provides clarification on Tinubu’s encounters with opposition leaders

The Presidency has dismissed recent reports suggesting that President Bola Tinubu has formed his cabinet, calling them false fabrications. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) also stated that it is benefiting from the crisis within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and that President Tinubu has gained popularity both domestically and internationally due to his open-door policy.

Image credit: Vanguard

Speculation has arisen regarding ministerial appointments and alleged lobbying by interested Nigerians. However, Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, stated that there is no truth to these reports. He explained that the President has 60 days to submit his ministerial list and that only he knows who will make up his cabinet.

Addressing the issue, Alake emphasized that the responsibility of appointing ministers lies solely with the President and that he will announce his intentions when ready. Alake also clarified that Tinubu’s meetings with opposition figures are unrelated to the formation of his cabinet and are in line with his commitment to running an open government. He commended former PDP members, Senator Anyim Pius Ayim and Chief Olisa Metuh, for their sincerity in acknowledging Tinubu’s positive policy initiatives. Alake further commented on the situation with former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, stating that it is a result of the internal conflicts within the PDP. He concluded by praising those who express their honest views about the President’s initiatives, regardless of their political affiliations.

Source: Vanguard

