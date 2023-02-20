Presidency: Paying Party Agents On Election Days Not Voter Inducement – NNPP Spokesman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Paying party agents to work in elections is not considered a voter inducement, according to Ladipo Johnson, a spokesman for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso’s presidential campaign.

On Monday, he appeared on The 2023 Verdict, a special election program on Channels Television.

A portion of the revenue generated from the sale of the forms, according to the NNPP chieftain, “will be used on logistics on election days, either to bring your people to the collation center or what have you, to operate situation room, internet, etc.”

When asked if the NNPP will be paying party representatives at the polling places for the general elections on February 25 and March 11, he responded, “Paying representatives at the polling places is nearly usual now, in any country. For example, in the United States, canvassers are paid.”

The country’s circumstances has “impoverished” the populace over the past eight years, according to Johnson, and party agents won’t mind a “stipend” for acting as the party’s eyes at voting places even though some party supporters would choose to do the work without a financial incentive.

In a few days, he added, Nigerians may anticipate some significant announcements from celebrities promoting Kwankwaso.

SOURCE: Channels TV

