Presidency: North Has Four Years Deficit, South Should Support Northerner To Win Poll- PDP Chieftain Bulus Bature

Mr. Bulus Bature, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state of Kaduna, has stated that northern Nigeria still lags behind Southern Nigeria by four years in the presidential race.

Speaking to Reporters in Kaduna on Wednesday, he added, “For the sake of fairness to all portions of the country, the South supports the North in ensuring that a Northerner wins the presidency in the upcoming election so as to equalise the South’s years in the presidency.”

He continued, “Only when this is accomplished can it be said that Nigerians are included in power sharing. “As a nation, we should be honest with ourselves so that we work as a family and ensure that no group has an unfair advantage in directing the country’s affairs.”

“It is natural that we support one another in the leadership of the nation. It would be unfair for one portion of the country to dominate the leadership to the detriment of another, so causing unwarranted conflicts that lead to deaths and the destruction of treasures merely because some individuals feel cheated.”

As a developing nation, he said that every section of the country should be given the chance to demonstrate its leadership potential, adding that by doing so, unity, peace, and understanding would be achieved for the overall growth of the nation.

He emphasized that “everything should be done based on mutual understanding of each other for the overall growth of Nigeria,” stating that “everything should be done on the basis of mutual understanding of each other for the overall development of Nigeria.” He urged Nigerians to be serious in all they do, particularly in ensuring that the presidency is rotated between the North and the South in order to promote mutual understanding and lead the nation to its promised land.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Views (via 50minds

News )

