Presidency: North Has Four Years Deficit, Poll Must Be Free, Fair- Professor Ango Abdullahi

Professor Ango Abdullahi, the Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has stated that the north has a deficit of four years when it comes to presidency as he warned against any attempt to subvert the conduct of a free, fair and credible election will be resisted.

He stated this at the 10th Anniversary of the NEF and ongoing General Assembly held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

He said the constitution is very clear that he can stand the election twenty times, and he can lose twenty times. Nothing should stop him from contesting elections if he wants to. When you see at what it is now, it is rub my back and I rub yours. The north has rubbed more backs than its back has been rubbed. If you talk about the years in power from 1999 till date, the north is owed four years.

The issue is not that we are not qualified to contests, we have no right to contest. This is the reason they are saying now that the Nigerian political environment must be based on democratic tenets only. Nothing like reserving anything to anyone. If you win an election, you win on the basis of this thumbprint. If you win, we will accept, he added.

Abdullahi said for them to begun to see threats that if something happens and they do not like it, they will do something negative. They are warning that the election will be contested hopefully free, fair, and credible.

Anyone who wins at the poll will be accepted without sentiments. If there is any attempt to subvert it, they are ready to counter it, he said.

Professor Doknan Sheni, the Director-General of NEF, said uh north will continue to accept any candidate that wins the election fairly on the terms of one man one vote.

They do not want to be intimidated by uncivil utterances and threats of violence. They cannot be coerced to support candidate that is not based on democratic principles, he added.

