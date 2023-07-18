Presidency: Nigeria Might Be Throw Into Confusion If Tribunal Give The Final Verdict, Olabode Speaks

According to Vanguard, As Nigerians await the verdict of the Presidential Electoral Court, former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national vice president Olabode George has said he fears the nation would be in turmoil if any of the plaintiffs or respondents won the case.

At Freedom Online’s fifth annual lecture on 2023-2027: Nigerians, Elected Leaders, and Expectations, held in Lagos on Tuesday, George, a former governor of the old Ondo state, said he was concerned about entering if the tribunal’s verdict were to be in favor of either the defendants (President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress and the Independent National Electoral Commission) or the plaintiffs (Labor Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and the PDP’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar).

We are in a situation where if the court favors A, there would be trouble, and if the court favors B, there would be trouble as well.

The way most of our elected leaders take their lives is like there’s no tomorrow.

May God forgive our transgressions and direct the minds of our political leaders to ensure a good life for all of our people in Nigeria.

Enough with this deception.Enough of this rot in our nation’s financial management.

Let’s put an end to economic inequalities, injustice, and injustice in the distribution of our God-given resources and financial wealth.

A situation where an incumbent senator is raking in N23 million a month, a retired federal secretary N1 million a month and a retired general N250,000 a month in pension is despicable, chaotic, nonsensical, and utterly systemically failing.

We are now talking about the distribution of palliatives to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal, but how will the palliatives be distributed?

A brief reminder of the N500 billion previously collected monthly and allegedly distributed without data and accountability calls for deep investigation and punishment.

I weep for my country, Nigeria, but as the prophet Micah said, if we put the fear of God above human endeavor, our nation will be resurrected was designed to copy the American system and is therefore impractical.

I have served in the military for a long time and I can tell you with certainty that the Nigerian constitution is military in this environment.

In the military, orders come from the top down. But in a democratic order, powers go from the people to the top.

But we copied the American Constitution, so it doesn’t work.

We must deceive ourselves if we believe that this Constitution will lead us to the Promised Land.

During the time of former President Goodluck Jonathan, a conference to review the constitution was first convened, but immediately after former President Muhammadu Buhari came, he put the documents of that conference in the archives, and there we are today. We are already talking about the next elections, although we haven’t even agreed on the choice of the President yet.

If we keep waiting for all our resources to be brought to Abuja, it would never work, he said.

Source; Vanguard

