Presidency: I support APC Govs’ resolve on power shift — Wike

Govornor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has again voiced his tacit endorsement of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the race for next president of Nigeria.

One week out from the eagerly awaited 2023 presidential election, Wike stated on Saturday that he agreed with APC governors who insisted that the balance of power at the federal level needed to change. He added that Rivers residents did not need to be told who to vote for as president in this situation.

At the grand finale of the Local Government Areas flag off of the rallies by the state PDP campaign council held in Obio/Akpor, his home local government, the governor was speaking to Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters.

“We’re going to vote for Nigerian unity,” the governor declared. We will cast our votes in favor of justice, equity, and fairness. I applaud all APC governors who came to declare that a change in leadership is necessary for this nation to be unified and go forward. that none of us are greedy.

They are aware that Nigeria is a nation that needs unity. People who are power-hungry are unaware that you can have power but not necessarily tranquility. Isn’t peace preferable so that you can effectively rule the populace once you acquire power?

Wike reaffirmed in front of the Rivers people, apparently taking aim at the PDP presidential candidate for denigrating the electoral importance of Rivers to his presidential campaign, “Anybody who has no interest in our state, we would not vote for. So, you are not need to ask anyone how to vote.

In response to the question of what distinguishes Siminaliayi Fubara, the PDP candidate for governor of Rivers, from his rivals, Governor Wike stated, “He (Fubara) is a very modest person, extremely committed person, and would not disappoint the people of Rivers.

He is not a talker; rather, he is a worker. I could not have accomplished as much and then helped someone who would not succeed more than I would. He has observed all of our activities in this state while serving as Accountant General of the state.

“And we wanted someone who would pick up where we left off and build on our achievements. That is why we declined to send in those pirates hunting for something to snag. We want the state to keep moving forward and developing. According to Vanguard.

The governor issued the following warning to PDP candidates running for legislative positions: “I want to make it clear that if any of the national assembly candidates misbehaves when they get to Abuja, we would give them a lesson, just as we are teaching some of them

Let me make it crystal clear to them. We will put a curse on you if you follow these traitors, causing you to suffer similarly to them.

Publish on 2023-02-18 21:23:05