Presidency: I support APC governors’ resolve on power shift — Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has again voiced his tacit endorsement of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the race for next president of Nigeria.

A week out from the eagerly awaited presidential election of 2023, Wike stated on Saturday that, “he agreed with APC governors who insisted that the balance of power at the federal level needed to change. He added that Rivers residents did not need to be told who to vote for as president in this situation.”

In Obio/Akpor, his home local government, “the governor was speaking to Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters during the grand finale of Local Government Areas flag off of the state PDP campaign council rallies.”

The governor declared, “We’re going to vote for Nigerian unity. Fairness, equity, and justice are what we’ll be voting for. The APC governors who came to emphasize that there is a need for this nation to be together and progress forward are to be commended for doing so.”

According to him, “They are aware of how unified Nigeria must be. Those who are power-hungry are unaware that you can acquire power while yet experiencing unrest. Isn’t peace preferable so that you can rule the populace effectively once you acquire power?”

Wike reaffirmed in front of the Rivers people, “Anyone who has no interest in our state, we will not vote for.” This was apparently a dig at the PDP presidential candidate for downplaying the electoral importance of Rivers to his presidential campaign. Therefore, you are not need to have a voting guide.”

“Governor Wike spoke on what sets Rivers PDP gubernatorial candidate Siminaliayi Fubara apart from the competition: “He (Fubara) is a very humble person.”

