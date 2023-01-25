This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Presidency: I am married to Igbo lady, vote for my father, Tinubu’s son begs Anambra electorate.

The son of the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard flag-bearer, has urged Anambra State voters to support his father in the next general elections on February 25.

According to reports, the younger Tinubu is to wed an Igbo woman and was in Anambra on Tuesday to canvass for votes for his father.

Igwe Peter Anukwui, the traditional head of the Mbaukwu kingdom, bestowed upon him the Chieftancy title of Nwannedinamba in the State’s Awka South Local Government Area.

Chief Tinubu, who was also at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Awka, spoke to Newsmen about his father’s goal, saying he was there to rally support for it and to reassure the populace that his father has their best interests in mind.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the expertise, tolerance, and ability to alter Nigeria’s fortunes for the better,” he declared.

Everyone agrees that his vision for world peace, advancement, and economic growth is his greatest strength.

He also enjoys identifying, developing, and empowering talent. Igbo, Yoruba, Fulani, Efik, Ibibio, Hausa, and all the other tribes in Nigeria have many testimonies.

“Since I married an Igbo woman, I am pleading with Ndi-Anambra and the Igbo area as a whole to vote for my father.

Uzuegbunam Okagbue, a former chief of protocol and deputy chief of staff to Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano, as well as APC youth leaders and supporters from the State, traveled with Seyi Tinubu.

