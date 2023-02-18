Presidency: Gadaffi said only God can stop Tinubu’s emergence

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sulyman Lekan Gadaffi, the Abdulrazak of Kwara State on Youth, said that Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has nothing to stop him from winning the 2023 presidential election except God, because Tinubu has all it takes to win.

According to him, yesterday, during an interview with newsreporters, he made his comment known in Ibadan.

He said the candidate to emerge as president in the February 25 election, is the APC presidential candidate.

﻿

The Abdulrazaq of Kwara State said, in his words that, “Tinubu is a good man. He is a great man. There is no way you can have that kind of heart that God will not bless you.”

“I am saying it again now that nothing can stop Asiwaju (Tinubu) from winning the February 25 presidential election except God.

“And I know for certain that God will not stop a good man. Nobody is perfect. None of us are perfect. Only God is perfect. Don’t talk about his imperfections.”

“I urge reasonable citizens to vote for the success and progress of the country.”

Tthe chances of APC to retain power at the centre and speaking against the backdrop of the current challenges confronting the country, Sulyman said: “We can’t lose hope. APC will perform under Tinubu and no true progressive will leave the ruling party for another party.”

“Down to Kwara State, what is certain is that people in the state will never again hand the reins of government to the wandering wolves and their allies. APC is the trusted vehicle to keep the victory and no patriot will leave the party.”

“From basic education, healthcare delivery, provision of water, infrastructural development and access to the rural areas, prudent management of resources, gender inclusion and youths empowerment, safety net for the poor, and welfare of workers. It is no longer ‘Otoge’ but ‘Maa Selo’ in Kwara State.”

