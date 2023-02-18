This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Presidency: Five Parties Adopt Atiku

Ahead of next week’s presidential electios, five political parties have adopted the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The adoption took place at the PDP Grand Rally at Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola, Adamawa State capital.

Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC), National Rescue Movement (MRM), and Action Peoples Party (APP)are the five political parties .

They opted to support Atiku after thoughtful consideration and appropriate consultations, according to Yusuf Dantalle, the APM National Chairman, who spoke on behalf of the others.

He stated, “We are happy to identify with this movement that is destined to advance the nation’s democracy, provide Nigerians new life, and ease their suffering. Nigeria needs and deserves servant leaders and an attentive administration that will change the nation and raise the level of living for its citizens.

If elected, Atiku pledged to the Nigerian people that he would keep his word.

If you grant us your mandate, we will keep our word that we will have a unified nation, a peaceful nation, a thriving economy for our nation, the finest possible education for our children, and that we will devolve authority to state and local governments with adequate funding. According to Daily trust.

“I want to urge you to cast your vote for the PDP across the board. Don’t let anyone’s propaganda trick you. The PDP is in control of the future of our state and nation at this point. You have never let us down, so I’m pleading with you to support the PDP.

“This is the last day of our nationwide march, and I want to utilize this occasion to address everyone in the nation, not just the residents of Adamawa State. I want to express my gratitude to the Nigerians who have turned out in the last six months across the 36 states of the nation to support my party and me.

