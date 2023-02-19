Presidency: Five Parties Adopt Atiku Abubakar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of next week’s presidential election, five political parties have adopted the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, according to a report released yesterday by the DAILY TRUST.

Photo Credit: DAILY TRUST

More so, the five political parties adopted Atiku the PDP Grand Rally at Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola, Adamawa State capital. The parties include: Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress, (ADC), National Rescue Movement, (MRM) and Action Peoples party, (APP), based on the report.

Speaking on behalf of the five political parties, Yusuf Dantalle, APM National Chairman, said they decided to adopt Atiku after relevant deliberations and consultations. He further added that Nigeria needs and deserve servant leaders, listening government that will transform the country and improve the living standard of the People. He noted that “they are proud to identify with this movement that is set to take the country’s democracy to the next level and bring fresh air to Nigerians, remove the hardship of Nigerians”., based on the report.

However, Atiku in a statement promised Nigerians that he would not disappoint them if elected, he thanked Nigerians in the 36 States of the federation who have come out in the last six months, to show solidarity and support to PDP and himself, according to the report.

