The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has declared that the days of money politics are over in the country due to the currency redesign policy and lack of money in circulation. Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the NNPP National Chairman, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, stated that his party is in charge of Kano State and Zamfara State and urged Nigerians to vote for the party’s Presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in the upcoming Presidential and National Assembly election.

The NNPP called on the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to step down for Kwankwaso, just as they appealed to any sick Presidential candidate to leave the race. Alkali noted that some Presidential candidates who are sick want to force themselves on Nigerians, and while everyone can be sick, such people should treat themselves and stop forcing themselves on Nigerians. He added that “Nigeria is not running away” and that “what is the Nigerians’ offense that sick people will be forcing themselves on them? We’ve seen some candidates being pushed at campaign rallies.”

Alkali also revealed that in Kano, over 400,000 members have joined the NNPP, with no PDP structure in the state. He stated that Kwankwaso is doing well, the North is with Kwankwaso, and that the Abuja declaration said anyone who wants to contest for the office of the President must have integrity. Alkali believes that Kwankwaso is closer to that mark, and urged Atiku not to divide the Northern votes, but to step down for Kwankwaso.

Regarding NNPP candidates that have not been recognized by INEC, Alkali said, “When we were doing the primaries, we looked at the guidelines. We’ve gone to court, even if they want to appeal, they should implement the court judgment. All the crises show that the NNPP is a strong party. NNPP is strong in Zamfara and we are hoping to win.”

Alkali dismissed the idea that Kwankwaso will be dividing Northern votes with Atiku, stating that “we are happy we are spoiling their show and we are going to win because even the PDP and the APC have agreed they have failed this country.” He added that “Kwankwaso has the capacity and the network to run this country. Transaction politics time has passed. The NNPP is working to ensure that we win the election.”

In conclusion, the NNPP believes that the days of money politics are over in Nigeria due to the currency redesign policy and lack of money in circulation. The party is in charge of Kano State and Zamfara State and is urging Nigerians to vote for its Presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in the upcoming Presidential and National Assembly election. The NNPP is confident that it will win the election and that Kwankwaso has the capacity and the network to run the country.

