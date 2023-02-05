“Presidency between Tinubu and Obi” – Smart Adeyemi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Senator representing Kogi West at the House of Senate, Senator Smart Adeyemi has posited that the battle for the presidency on the 25th of February, is only a two-horse race between Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi.

The Kogi West Senator, aired this thought while briefing journalists at the National Assembly, Abuja, on Saturday, 4th February 2023, that after President Buhari’s 8 years as president, it is expedient that the South takes over.

“It was only fair, just and equitable for the South to present the next president in 2023,” he was noted to have said. The PDP, according to him, insulted the course of Nigerian unity by supporting a Northerner to succeed Buhari.

The words of this man continue the never-ending but soon-to-end discourse on the different and diverse ‘dispositions’ of a whole lot of people on who ‘rightly’ passes the mark to rule Nigeria, as will be decided on February 25.

It appears the election is a three-horse race, evidenced by the numerous pitches and permutations being done. I am not here to tender names, but I wait like every other Nigerian and the international community for the day.

