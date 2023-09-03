Presiden Tinubu has demonstrated that the trust Nigerians reposed in him has not been misplaced-Aide

Mr. Zaccheus Adedeji, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Revenue, has expressed his thoughts as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is nearing his 100th day in office.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a previous Governor of Lagos State and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, assumed office on May 29, 2023, succeeding Muhammadu Buhari. As his administration approaches the 100-day mark, it has garnered both praise and criticism from numerous Nigerians throughout the nation.

The Punch paper reported that Mr. Zaccheus Adedeji, in an exclusive interview said; “I know it is symbolic to assess the performance of a new administration within the first 100 days, sometimes even for a shorter period. However, for this government, it is not simply about the present or what the President has done within the short term of being in office, it is more about the medium to long-term vision of how he wants to reposition the economy and make life better for Nigerians.”

He went on to say, “We are establishing the groundwork for a prosperous future. You will agree with me that while the foundation is crucial for a building, it may not always be the most aesthetically pleasing. However, as the construction progresses, the beauty of the house will become evident and it will also provide the much-needed protection from harsh weather and other unfavorable external conditions.”

He also mentioned, “The future looks promising. President Tinubu is leading us through a difficult period, and in his first 100 days in office, he has proven that the trust Nigerians have placed in him was well-founded.”

Kindly like, share and comment on this article. Don’t forget to drop your comment in the section box provided below.

Quoted (

)