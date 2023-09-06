Prescription and Over-the-Counter Drugs: What To Know About Commonly Abused Substances

When it comes to drug abuse, a common misconception is that it primarily involves illegal substances such as cocaine or heroin. However, it is important to shed light on the fact that many prescription and over-the-counter drugs are frequently abused by individuals. According to webmd, This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the prescription and over-the-counter drugs that are commonly abused, highlighting the dangers and consequences associated with their misuse.

I. Prescription Drugs:

1. Opioids:

Opioids are a class of drugs primarily prescribed for pain management. However, they possess a high potential for abuse. Commonly abused opioids include oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), and codeine. These drugs, when misused, can lead to respiratory depression, addiction, and even fatal overdose.

2. Benzodiazepines:

Benzodiazepines are central nervous system depressants prescribed for anxiety and sleep disorders. Examples of commonly abused benzodiazepines include alprazolam (Xanax), clonazepam (Klonopin), and diazepam (Valium). Overuse and misuse of benzodiazepines can result in drowsiness, confusion, respiratory depression, and addiction.

3. Stimulants:

Stimulant medications, such as amphetamines (Adderall) and methylphenidate (Ritalin), are commonly prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. When used without a valid medical reason or in higher doses than prescribed, stimulants can cause increased heart rate, elevated blood pressure, anxiety, psychosis, and dependence.

4. Sedatives and Hypnotics:

Sedatives and hypnotics, such as zolpidem (Ambien) and eszopiclone (Lunesta), are prescribed to treat insomnia. However, these drugs can be habit-forming when used for an extended period or in higher doses. Abuse of sedatives and hypnotics may lead to daytime drowsiness, memory impairment, addiction, and rebound insomnia.

II. Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs:

1. Dextromethorphan (DXM):

DXM is an active ingredient found in many cough and cold medications available over the counter. When consumed at higher doses than recommended, DXM produces dissociative and hallucinogenic effects. Abuse of DXM can result in confusion, impaired coordination, elevated blood pressure, and even psychosis.

2. Caffeine:

While caffeine is a widely consumed stimulant found in beverages like coffee, tea, and energy drinks, excessive consumption can lead to dependence and adverse health effects. Caffeine abuse can lead to insomnia, restlessness, elevated heart rate, and increased blood pressure.

3. Antihistamines:

Antihistamines, commonly used for allergies, can cause sedation and euphoria when misused. Promethazine (Phenergan) and diphenhydramine (Benadryl) are examples of antihistamines that are sometimes abused for their sedating effects. However, high doses can lead to confusion, blurred vision, dry mouth, and an increased risk of overdose.

4. Laxatives:

Laxatives are medications used to relieve constipation. However, some individuals abuse laxatives to achieve rapid weight loss or control. Frequent and excessive use of laxatives can result in electrolyte imbalances, dehydration, laxative dependence, and damage to the digestive system.

