Prepare for Coup: Primate Ayodele warns presidents of Uganda, Togo, others

In a stern admonition, Primate Elijah Ayodele, revered leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a grave caution to several African presidents regarding the looming threat of coups in their respective nations.

According to PM , list of countries he highlighted includes Nigeria, Uganda, Togo, Benin, Guinea Bissau, Congo Brazzaville, Gambia, and Equatorial Guinea. Unless these nations address their internal issues and improve their governance, they may be vulnerable to coup attempts, as he warned.

The potential for coups, according to Primate Ayodele, is rooted in the corruption and abuse of power displayed by African leaders. He expressed deep concern over the stagnation of progress and development on the continent, attributing it to the prevailing governance failures. The impending coups, he emphasized, could be seen as a form of revolution, an outcry against ineffective leadership.

Given Primate Ayodele’ s prophecy stands as a resounding call to action for the leaders in the mentioned countries to prioritize good governance, combat corruption, and foster socio- economic growth and stability.

The global community will be closely monitoring the responses of these African presidents to this prophecy, as the future of political stability and progress hangs in the balance. Only time will unveil whether positive change and effective governance can indeed thwart the predicted coups.

Primate Ayodele’ s cautionary message comes at a time when Africa is grappling with numerous challenges, from economic disparities to political unrest. His words echo the concerns of many who advocate for accountable leadership and transparent governance to uplift the continent.

Source: PM NEWS

SocietyDaily (

)