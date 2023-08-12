NEWS

PREMIER LEAGUE: Table And Match Reviews After All Saturday's Matches In England

Arsenal commenced their quest to wrestle the Premier League title away from Manchester City as Bukayo Saka’s fine strike earned them a narrow victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

After a half-hour delay to kick-off at the Emirates Stadium, Eddie Nketiah and Saka scored in the first half but the hosts could not build on their lead and were pegged back by Taiwo Awoniyi as they hung on to a 2-1 victory. 

Elsewhere, Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra claimed debut goals as Brighton & Hove Albion set aside Moises Caicedo’s ongoing transfer saga to smash Premier League debutants Luton 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at American Express Community Stadium.

Brighton club record signing Pedro doubled Albion’s lead following Solly March’s first-half opener by converting a 71st-minute penalty after being brought down by Hatters captain Tom Lockyer.

Luton’s Carlton Morris slotted home from the spot at the other end following Lewis Dunk’s handball to set up a tense finale but Adingra capitalized on a dreadful error from Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu before fellow substitute Evan Ferguson plugged the Seagulls’ strong victory.

Check out the full results below:

Check out the latest English Premier League Table below:

