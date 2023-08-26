PREMIER LEAGUE: Table And Match Review After Friday’s Game In England

Raheem Sterling showcased his remarkable form in the Premier League by securing two goals, propelling Chelsea to a convincing 3-0 triumph over Luton at Stamford Bridge Stadium on Friday night in London.

Despite an initially tense atmosphere, Chelsea’s early nervousness dissipated as Sterling’s standout performance took center stage. The match, which initially appeared destined for a lackluster goal count, transformed during the second half. Sterling’s impressive solo endeavor shattered the deadlock in the 17th minute, setting the stage for the mid-game resurgence.

The intensity heightened as Sterling capitalized once again, netting his second goal with a precise finish. Not content with just scoring, Sterling’s role shifted to provider as he delivered a well-placed cross to Nicolas Jackson, who notched his inaugural Chelsea goal.

The victory not only highlighted Sterling’s prowess but also marked Chelsea’s first three-goal win in the league since their conquest against Wolves last October.

