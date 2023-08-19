NEWS

PREMIER LEAGUE: Table And Match Review After Friday’s Game In England

Chris Wood emerged as the hero for Nottingham Forest, coming off the bench to snatch a dramatic 89th-minute winner against Sheffield United. Forest had a slow start as Taiwo Awoniyi’s early strike put the Blades in the lead, but Gus Hamer’s exquisite goal in the second half drew Forest level.

As the match seemed destined for a draw, Wood, whose loan move from Newcastle turned permanent this summer, proved his worth by heading home the crucial goal. This victory marked Nottingham Forest’s first points of the season, following their defeat to Arsenal in the previous week. Meanwhile, Sheffield United’s return to the top flight has been tough, as they suffered a second consecutive loss in their opening two games.

While Sheffield United may rue missed opportunities, they showed resilience after a challenging opening 30 minutes and created chances even when the score was level at 1-1. Nottingham Forest’s home advantage at the City Ground played a significant role in securing points that ensured their safety last season, and their strong home form will once again be vital, especially given their tough opening away fixtures against Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City in the coming weeks.

Check out the latest English Premier League Table below:

