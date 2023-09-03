PREMIER LEAGUE: Table And Match Review After All Sunday’s Games In England

Arsenal came from a goal down to register a dramatic stoppage-time victory over Manchester United on Sunday evening, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The Gunner’s Captain, Martin Odegaard initiates the comeback when he scores to cancel out Marcus Rashford’s goal. Just as the game was heading to its final stages, drama unfolded in the stoppage time when Arsenal’s summer signing, Declan gave the Gunners the lead before Gabriel Jesus sealed the victory for the Londoners as they returned to winning ways.

Elsewhere, Liverpool continued with their solid start to the new English Premier League campaign as they earned a comprehensive 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon at Anfield Stadium.

Goals from Dominic Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, and an own goal from Aston Villa’s Matty Cash were all the Reds needed to register their third straight victory in the new English Premier League season.

