Premier League Table After Saturday’s Results As Arsenal Dropped Crucial Points

Saturday’s Results

Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham

Arsenal 2-2 Fulham

Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Everton 0-1 Wolves

Man United 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Brighton 1-3 West Ham

In a thrilling Premier League match at Arsenal, Joao Palhinha gave 10-man Fulham a point.

James Ward-Prowse, who scored one of West Ham United’s goals, said the team “executed their game plan perfectly” to continue their unbeaten start and stun Brighton with a masterful counterattacking performance.

While Manchester United overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat 10-man Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, Tottenham continued their successful start to life under Ange Postecoglou with a victory at Bournemouth thanks to James Maddison’s first goal for the club and outstanding individual performance.

Premier League table

Arsenal dropped crucial points in the title race, and according to BBC Sport, Arsenal have conceded inside the first minute in three of their last nine Premier League matches at the Emirates Stadium, and the Gunners are the first team in Premier League history to concede a first-minute goal three times in a single calendar year.

