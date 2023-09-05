Premier League Stats: Most Assists, Golden Gloves and Golden Shoe Race.

Four Matches have been played already in the 2023/2024 premier league season and we ware already seeing some stellar performances from some players. This means that the race for the EPL golden shoe has started as well as the race for the most clean sheets and most assists. Who are the players in the various categories of the premier league stats? Here are some premier league stats so far this season.

Photo Credit: The Bavarian Football Works.

Premier League 2023/24: Golden Boot race:

After netting 36 top-flight goals the previous season, Erling Haaland has continued from where he stopped and has scored six goals already for Manchester City already this term. He scored a double on the first day against Burnley, he netted again against Sheffield United and smashed a hat-trick in the 5-1 win over Fulham.

But the Norwegian is closely followed by Brighton and Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson and Brentford FC’s Bryan Mbeumo. Ferguson had a hat-trick against Newcastle before the international break and now has four goals, while Mbeumo has also scored four goals.

Premier League current Top Scorers:

1: Erling Haaland (Man City) – 6 goals.

2: Evan Ferguson (Brighton) – 4 goals.

3: Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) – 4 goals.

4: Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) – 3 goals.

5: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) – 3 goals.

6: Solly March (Brighton) 3 goals.

7: Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – 3 goals.

8: Odsonne Edouard (Crystal Palace) – 3 goals.

Highest Assist provider of the Season battle:

The Hammers midfielder, James Ward-Prowse has gotten three assists from three games only including two from corner kicks. He is joint top with Phil Foden, Kaoru Mitoma, and Pedro Neto as they battle for who will have the most assists in the premier league this season.

Photo Credit: The Daily and Sunday Express.

James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspurs football club is also having a great start to the season for the north London club, he has provided two assists along with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool football club.

Top Assist Chart:

1: James Ward-Prowse (West Ham) – 3 assists.

2: Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) – 3 assists.

3: Phil Foden (Man City) – 3 assists.

4: Pedro Neto (Wolves) – 3 assists.

5: James Maddison (Tottenham) – 2 assists.

6: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 2 assists.

7: Pervis Estupinan (Brighton) – 2 assists.

8: Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) – 2 assists.

9: Fabio Vieira (Arsenal) – 2 assists.

10: Julio Enciso (Brighton) – 2 assists.

11: Manor Solomon (Tottenham) – 2 assists.

12: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 2 assists.

13: Destiny Udogie (Tottenham) – 2 assists.

14: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – 2 assists.

15: Serge Aurier (Nottingham Forest) – 2 assists.

16: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) – 2 assists.

Golden Glove Race:

Photo Credit: Getty Images.

Manchester City’s Ederson and Tottenham Hotspurs goalkeeper, Vicario are the only goalkeepers with two clean sheets so far this season while ten other goalkeepers have kept only a clean sheet each. Here’s how the race looks like;

1: Ederson (Man City) – 2 clean sheets.

2: Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham) – 2 clean sheets.

3: Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 1 clean sheet.

4: Mark Flekken (Brentford) – 1 clean sheet.

5: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace) – 1 clean sheet.

6: Bernd Leno (Fulham) – 1 clean sheet.

7: Jose Sa (Wolves) – 1 clean sheet.

8: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – 1 clean sheet.

9: Andre Onana (Man United) – 1 clean sheet.

10: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – 1 clean sheet.

11: Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) – 1 clean sheet.

12: Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest) – 1 clean sheet.

