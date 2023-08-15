PREMIER LEAGUE: Check Out The Confirmed Game-Week 2 Fixtures, Dates, And Kickoff Time

The English Premier League will stage a return with the game-week 2 fixtures on Friday, August 18, with a game slated for the day. Five more matches will be decided the next day,(Saturday) while two games will be played on Sunday before the final game of the match-week on Monday.

Nottingham Forest will play host to Sheffield United In the opening game of the weekend on Friday, August 18, at City Ground Stadium, where both teams will be looking for a victory to bounce back from their last disappointing outings.

Liverpool will be bidding to register their first victory in the new English Premier League campaign when they face Bournemouth on Saturday at Anfield Stadium. Recall that the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea in their League opener last Sunday in London.

Tottenham Hotspur will face Manchester United in one of the most anticipated games of the weekend on Saturday evening in London.

Manchester City will be seeking to continue with their recent impressive form in the new campaign when they face Newcastle United on Saturday night.

The English Premier League game between Luton and Burnley has been postponed.

Check out the full game-week 2 fixtures in the English Premier League below:

