PREMIER LEAGUE: Check out Arsenal’s Confirmed September Fixtures, Dates, And Kickoff Time

Arsenal will be involved in four English Premier League games in September as they hope to continue with their league title quest in the new campaign.

The Gunners will play host to Manchester United in their first game of the month on Sunday, September 3, at the Emirates Stadium in one of the most anticipated games of the season. The Mikel Arteta-led team will be going into the high-profile clash off the back of their hard-earned 3-2 win over the Red Devils the last time both teams met in the Premier League, and they will be looking for another win to maintain their recent impressive run against them.

Arsenal will face Tottenham Hotspur in one of the most expected games of the campaign when the two Londoners confront each other on Saturday, September 24, at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners recorded a convincing 2-0 win over Spurs the last time both teams met in the Premier League last season.

Check out the full September fixtures below:

