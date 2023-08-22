PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal’s Next 5 Fixtures Including The Games Against Manchester United And Spurs

After their hard-earned 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday, Arsenal will be bidding to maintain their impressive start to the new English Premier League campaign when they face Fulham on Saturday, August 26, in their next outing.

The Gunners will play host to their old Premier League rivals Manchester United on Sunday, September 3rd, at the Emirates Stadium in London where they will be hoping to expand their winning run against the Red Devils. Recall that the Mikel Arteta-led team recorded a hard-fought 3-2 win over Manchester United the last time both teams met in the English Premier League last season.

The Londoners will take a trip to Goodison Park Stadium on Saturday, September 16 to keep a date with Everton. The Gunners defeated the Merseyside team 4-0 the last time both teams met in the Premier League.

Arsenal will take on their fellow city rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a much anticipated Premier League London Derby on Sunday, September 24, at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal defeated Spurs twice last season, 3-1 and 2-0 respectively, and they will be looking for another victory to extend the winning streak.

Check out the full Arsenal’s next five fixtures in the English Premier League below:

