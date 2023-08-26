PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal Next 5 Games Including The Though Fixtures Against Man UTD And Man City

After their disappointing 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal will be looking for a victory to get their title quest on the right track when they face Manchester United in their next game of the season.

The Gunners will be going into the high-profile Premier League clash off the back of their hard-earned 3-2 win over the Red Devils when both teams last met in the English top-flight division, and they will be looking for another victory when they meet again to make it two out of two.

The Gunners will have another big test to their Premier League title ambition when they take on the in-form Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, September 24, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

After their English FA Community Shield success over Manchester City, Arsenal will be aiming to build on the remarkable feat when they square off against the reigning champions on Sunday, October 6 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Check out the full Arsenal’s next five games in the English Premier League below:

