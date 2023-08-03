Precautions you should take when cooking with gas cooker to avoid fire outbreak

When cooking with a gas cooker, it’s essential to take precautions to avoid fire outbreaks and ensure safety in the kitchen. Here are some important measures to follow.

Proper Ventilation: Ensure your kitchen is well-ventilated to disperse any gas leaks that might occur. Adequate ventilation helps prevent gas buildup, reducing the risk of fire. Always open windows or use exhaust fans while cooking.

Regular Maintenance: Regularly inspect and maintain your gas cooker to prevent gas leaks. Check the gas hoses, connectors, and valves for any signs of wear or damage. If you notice any issues, promptly replace faulty parts and ensure a professional technician services your cooker periodically.

Watch for Gas Leaks: Familiarize yourself with the smell of gas (usually like rotten eggs) so that you can quickly detect a leak. If you suspect a gas leak, turn off the gas supply immediately, open windows, and avoid any sparks or open flames. Do not operate any electrical appliances or switches, as a small spark could ignite the gas.

Also, never leave cooking unattended, and keep flammable items like kitchen towels, curtains, and paper products away from the gas stove.

FavourofGod (

)