Precautions And Side Effects Of Locust Bean Gum Consumption

Locust bean gum, also called carob gum, is a natural thickener that’s commonly added to packaged foods and has many uses in cooking and food manufacturing.

However, its name (a locust is a type of grasshopper) may cause you to wonder whether it’s vegan-friendly.

According to healthline, locust bean gum is extracted from the seeds of the carob tree. In many ways, this tropical tree is similar to the cacao plant, from which chocolate is made.

Precautions and side effects

Locust bean gum is a safe food additive with few side effects.

However, some people may be allergic to it. This allergy can take the form of asthma and breathing issues, which can be serious.

If you are allergic to locust bean gum, you should avoid it and all carob-containing foods.

Additionally, some premature infants have experienced health issues after receiving formula thickened with locust bean gum that was incorrectly mixed.

However, because this product is indigestible, it presents few risks to healthy children or adults. If you have any concerns, make sure to discuss them with your healthcare provider.

