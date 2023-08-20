NEWS

Praying For You My Brother, Wizkid – Afrobeats Superstar, Davido Shares Condolence Message

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he sends condolence messages to Afrobeats Superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid on the loss of his mother.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was very happy and excited to see the relationship between Davido and Wizkid, two of the greatest Afrobeats Superstars in Nigeria and the whole of Africa.

Davido said, “Praying for you my brother @wizkidayo Sadness flies away on the wings of time. ❤️”.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

His fans and supporters reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst, as they were all impressed with his tweet showing respect and love to the Afrobeats Superstar, Wizkid.

