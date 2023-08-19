Prayer Points You Should Pray For Your Family Members-Dr. Olukoya Reveals.

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, in a recent video on Facebook shared a video message to the public.

While speaking On The Wicked Altars Of Your Father’s House in a Wednesday manna service, the cleric reportedly stated that “Below are 11 prayer points you should call the names of your family members and pray for. They are;

1. Every Wicked altars of my father’s house, you are liars, die! in the name of Jesus.

2. Every cycle of hardship, in my family, break! in the name of Jesus.

3. Ancestral vulture, feeding on the destiny of my family, your time is up, die! in the name of Jesus.

4. Every yoke hanging on my family tree, break! in the name of Jesus.

5. My family, hear the Word of the Lord: receive deliverance! in the name of Jesus.

6. Every generational problem in my family, expire! in the name of Jesus.

7. Evil dedication, speaking against my family line, break! in the name of Jesus.

8. Where is the Lord God of Elijah? Arise, do a new thing in my family! in the name of Jesus.

9. Great physician, Jesus Christ: heal my family! in the name of Jesus.

10. Every gathering of ancient demons, against my family, scatter! in the name of Jesus.

11. (Mention your family name.) hear the Word of the Lord: arise and shine! in the name of Jesus.

Speaking lastly he said ” When all the above prayer point is prayed for, there shall be a deliverance that will come upon your life.

