Prayer Is Not One Of The Gifts Or Fruits Of The Holy Spirit-Fr. Oluoma Reveals.

Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John is a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Nigeria. He is an anointed Preacher, Teacher, Counselor, and Musician.

While speaking on Prayer is not the master key, the cleric reportedly stated “It was not by error that St Augustine said: ” pray as if everything depends on God and work as if everything depends on you”. Understanding is the master key.

Speaking further he said “Coincidentally, Prayer Is Not One Of The Gifts Or Fruits Of The Holy Spirit. It is Understanding. We must Understand that prayer is not one of God’s commandments. You don’t do God a favor when you pray, it’s for your own good. If you still need external motivations and incentives to pray, you are still a baby Christian. On this note, You reap the benefits of prayer more when you don’t see it merely as a legal tender for transaction. More importantly, prayer is not mathematics with formulas that guarantee same results everywhere.

