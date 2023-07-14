Pray Before You Collect The 8k, Those Who Collected Buhari’s 10K Ended Up In Deeper Poverty – Shehu Sani

The kaduna lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the federal house of Assembly in Abuja, Shehu Sani has advised those who will be collecting the 8k that will be disbursed to some poor Nigerians

According to a report on Channels Television, the federal government will transfer N8,000 to 12 Million poor households. The households will receive the amount for six months

The said amount will be sent in other to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal. The report, after it surfaced online, has generated lots of reactions from Nigerians

Sani has made a post reacting the disbursement of the 8k. In his post, he recalled how the previous administration of president Muhammadu Buhari disbursed the sum of 10k to some households. He said those who received the money, ended up becoming poorer

He advised those who will be collecting the 8k under the Tinubu’s administration to pray

Source: Twitter | Shehu Sani

