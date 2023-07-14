NEWS

Pray Before Accepting Tinubu’s N8k as Buhari’s N10k Resulted in Poverty – Shehu Sani Warns

Shehu Sani, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central, issued a cautionary message to the Nigerian populace regarding the 8,000 naira relief fund provided by President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Sani emphasized the importance for Nigerians to exercise prayerful consideration before accepting the N8,000 from Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, individuals who received the bewitched 10,000 naira during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure ultimately found themselves trapped in destitution.

In a tweet, Sani expressed, “Those who accepted Buhari’s enchanted 10 thousand naira found themselves immersed in even greater destitution. Prioritize prayer before receiving the forthcoming 8 thousand naira.”

Tinubu recently disclosed his intentions to allocate N8,000 to 12 million impoverished households across the nation. He affirmed that the funds would be disbursed to underprivileged Nigerians within the upcoming six-month period.

The president conveyed his proposal through a letter addressed to the House of Representatives concerning the 800 million-dollar loan application by Buhari’s government for the social safety net initiative.

He implored the House of Representatives to ensure the loan’s approval.

